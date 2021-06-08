Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TELL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

TELL stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.47. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,276,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,157 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

