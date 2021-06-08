Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.47.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,276,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,157 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,814 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 535,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tellurian by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 844,672 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

