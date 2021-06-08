Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.80 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of TLS stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 719,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,948. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00. Telos has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,106,628 shares of company stock valued at $102,535,124. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

