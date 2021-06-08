TELUS (TSE:T) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.14

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$28.14 and last traded at C$27.94, with a volume of 238177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The stock has a market cap of C$37.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.81.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.316 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.26%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

