TEMCO (TEMCO) Market Cap Achieves $16.71 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $16.71 million and $3.33 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,969,019 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars.

