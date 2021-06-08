Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $78.00. Tencent shares last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 1,584,560 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCEHY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Tencent’s payout ratio is currently 11.18%.

Tencent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

