TerraCredit Hits Market Capitalization of $13.33 Million (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $163.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 201% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 100.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

