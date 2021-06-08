Terry S. Jacobs Sells 131 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $15,984.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AFG traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.55. 1,038,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,125. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.94. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $14.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

