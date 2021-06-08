Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 282 ($3.68).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

TSCO opened at GBX 225.79 ($2.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £17.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 226.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

In other Tesco news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £13,770 ($17,990.59). Also, insider Thierry Garnier bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £33,900 ($44,290.57). Insiders have bought 28,169 shares of company stock worth $6,717,647 over the last ninety days.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

