Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja Sells 1,813 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21.

TSLA stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $603.59. 25,860,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,512,816. The firm has a market cap of $581.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.59, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.70 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $656.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

