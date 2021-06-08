TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.60. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 5,699 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.44.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $88.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 77,867 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

