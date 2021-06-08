TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.78. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 1,050,321 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $464.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 3.19.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.