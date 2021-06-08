Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Brokerages expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Textron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after acquiring an additional 258,583 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,082,000 after acquiring an additional 232,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Textron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after acquiring an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXT opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Textron has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.