Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Tezos has a market cap of $2.79 billion and $228.84 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00009995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016357 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 466.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 878,685,508 coins and its circulating supply is 848,572,685 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.