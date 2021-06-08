Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THLLY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of THLLY stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.87. 808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,219. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Thales Company Profile

