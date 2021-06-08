The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.55.

BNS stock opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.27.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after acquiring an additional 140,782 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 710,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

