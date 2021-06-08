The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-200 million.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of SKIN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,520. The Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

