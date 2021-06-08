The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP James K. Parks Sells 10,281 Shares

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BCO traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $76.08. 211,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.09 and a beta of 1.56. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,908,000 after acquiring an additional 410,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,172,000 after acquiring an additional 380,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,275,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,770,000 after buying an additional 356,956 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth $16,726,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

