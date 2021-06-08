The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.52 and last traded at $61.52. 11,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 899,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

