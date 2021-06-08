The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Lowered by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,597 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 155.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 109,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,440,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

