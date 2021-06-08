The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of The Cooper Companies worth $17,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,920,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1,548.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO traded down $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.96. 1,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,732. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. Raymond James raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

