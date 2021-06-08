The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of The Cooper Companies worth $17,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,920,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1,548.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COO traded down $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.96. 1,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,732. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. Raymond James raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.