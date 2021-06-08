The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE NAPA opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.