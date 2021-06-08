The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.14 million-74.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.93 million.

XONE traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,452. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.28.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The ExOne’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XONE shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The ExOne has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

