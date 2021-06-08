The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €12.50 Price Target

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INGA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. (INGA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.61 ($13.66).

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

