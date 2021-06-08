The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

Shares of QIAGEN stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $46.72. 13,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 38.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth about $208,212,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth about $48,690,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after acquiring an additional 966,935 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

