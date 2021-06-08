The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of The Hackett Group worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $540.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

