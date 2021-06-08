The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 108.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,793 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $46,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.59. 65,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,177. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.09. The stock has a market cap of $330.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

