The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,921 shares during the quarter. The Interpublic Group of Companies comprises approximately 2.9% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.15% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $17,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 182,226 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.32. 64,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

