The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Middleby by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Middleby by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,279,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.56. 4,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.81. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

