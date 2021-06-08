The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The New York Times by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The New York Times by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The New York Times by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYT opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The New York Times’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The New York Times currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

