The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $193.11 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

