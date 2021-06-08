The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,252 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $42,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $193.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.02. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

