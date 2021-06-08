The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $24,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $135.16. 213,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,616,519. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.68. The stock has a market cap of $330.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

