The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in The Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in The Progressive by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 80,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.09. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

