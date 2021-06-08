The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 648.13 ($8.47).

SGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of LON SGE traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 650.40 ($8.50). The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,340. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a one year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 31.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 643.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

