The Sandbox Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $194.19 million and approximately $38.11 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009759 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $807.67 or 0.02435457 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017851 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

