The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 201.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,971,000 after purchasing an additional 78,444 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.29. 6,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $178.66 and a 12-month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

