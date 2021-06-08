The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after acquiring an additional 132,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

SHW stock opened at $280.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.