The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stake Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Toro were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in The Toro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other The Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jody M. Christy sold 1,633 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $167,888.73. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,806,755. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.68.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.