The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion.

NYSE TTC traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $106.19. 6,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,443. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.68. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.33.

In other The Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

