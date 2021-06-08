The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.90

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 461819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 75.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,263 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 39.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,267,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,203,000 after purchasing an additional 916,364 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

