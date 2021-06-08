THEKEY (TKY) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $61,027.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000077 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000191 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

