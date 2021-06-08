Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $278 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.33 million.

Shares of THR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. 3,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,632. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $591.45 million, a P/E ratio of -578.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

THR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

