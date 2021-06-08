Thingschain (TIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76,956.73

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $76,956.73 and approximately $813.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,036.35 or 1.00287658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039898 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00073676 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001029 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010545 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

