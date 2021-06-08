THORChain Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.17 or 0.00027351 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $1.96 billion and $190.95 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00064609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00244034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00224467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.71 or 0.01213157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,415.28 or 0.99674147 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 213,536,800 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

