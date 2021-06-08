ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading 11.2% Higher

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) traded up 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80. 8,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 665,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. Analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $256,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

