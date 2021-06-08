ThreeFold (TFT) Price Tops $0.0837 on Top Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0837 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $85,447.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00063537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00237432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00222184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.81 or 0.01197295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,753.62 or 1.00602306 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold launched on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

