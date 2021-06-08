thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €17.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.99 ($15.28).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €9.59 ($11.28) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.61.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

