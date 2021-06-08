Tidal Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87,859.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $87,859.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00070067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.09 or 0.00953675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.00 or 0.09458210 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00050756 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.