Tidex Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00064129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00238207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00221069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.01200932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,076.59 or 1.00187633 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

